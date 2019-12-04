Historic Belmont Hall, 217 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, will host an open house, featuring Christmas decorations designed by the Duck Creek Gardeners and the Friends of Belmont Hall, from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15.

The open house is free; maps and a donation for $10 per person for the Smyrna Historic District Holiday House Tour are available during the open house.

For more, visit belmonthall.org or email belmonthall.de@gmail.com.