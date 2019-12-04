The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Dec. 4 reminded producers in Delaware that the nationwide deadline to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program is Dec. 6.

MFP payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.

“Farmers have had a tough year due to unfair trade retaliation and natural disasters, but the Market Facilitation Program offers some much-needed relief,” said Sean McKeon, state executive director in Delaware. “I encourage farmers not to miss the deadline to submit an application.”

Since signup began on July 29, producers in Delaware have signed up for MFP and have received $12.3 million. Across the country, more than $10.1 billion has been paid for 2019 MFP crop and livestock commodities to nearly 601,000 applicants.

In November, USDA began making payments on the second tranche of 2019 MFP payments. Producers of MFP-eligible commodities are now eligible to receive 75 percent of the total potential payment. If conditions warrant, producers may receive the final tranche in January 2020.

Additionally, due to changes to the 2018 MFP program that were required by the 2019 Disaster Bill, producers previously deemed ineligible for MFP in 2018 because they had an average AGI level higher than $900,000 may now be eligible for 2018 MFP benefits. Those producers must be able to verify 75 percent or more of their average AGI was derived from farming and ranching to qualify. The deadline for this signup is also Dec. 6.

Producers who have yet to sign up for MFP should contact their local FSA office.

For information on eligibility requirements and the application, visit farmers.gov/mfp.