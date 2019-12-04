The Smyrna Historic District Holiday House Tour, sponsored by the Duck Creek Historical Society and the Friends of Belmont Hall, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15.

The self-guided tour will feature four non-residential houses and 11 private homes. A $10 donation is requested for adults, $5 for ages 12-18, 11 and younger are free.

Maps are available at donations can be made at Smyrna Cards and Gifts, 16 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; or at the Smyrna Museum, 11 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14. On the day of the event, Dec. 15, maps will be available at the Smyrna Museum and from Belmont Hall, 217 Smyrna Leipsic Road, from 1 to 4 p.m.; and from the Dr. John Clifton Townhouse, 40 S. Main St., or the Presley Spruance House, 120 N. Main St., after 4 p.m.

For more, call 505-0835 or visit belmonthall.org.