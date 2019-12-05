Six Middletown community members will discuss what the policing's affect has on the community at Middletown Town Hall, 19 W. Green St., Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

A panel of six Middletown community members will discuss what the community policing’s affect is on quality of life, how to improve the relationship between police and the community, and what is needed to make policing in schools more effective. The discussion will be at Middletown Town Hall, 19 W. Green St., Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

The police department encourages community leaders, educators, parents, youth and concerned citizens to bring questions to the forum.

Panelists include Police Chief Robert Kracyla, New Castle County Police Department Col. Vaughn Bond Jr., Appoquinimink School District Superintendent Matthew Burrows, Councilman James Royston, Middletown resident Yvette Santiago and licensed social worker Marlene A. Saunders.