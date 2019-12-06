A team from Invista in Seaford presented a large donation of nonperishable food items to the Healing Harvest Inpatient Food Closet at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital on Nov. 19.

The staff and contractors at Invista collected donations through a team competition. They decided to give the donations to support the Healing Harvest program at Nanticoke and other local food pantries so they could help those in need in their community.

Nanticoke Health Services thanked everyone at Invista for their donation. Through their contribution, Nanticoke’s Healing Harvest program is able to continue with its goal of standing in the gap for food insecure patients. Patients who are admitted to the hospital are very sick. If they do not have food when they are discharged home, it makes it difficult for them to continue their recovery process. While many community food assistance programs already exist, it may take a patient recovering from a hospital stay a little time to connect to these resources. That’s where the Healing Harvest food closet steps in to help.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/healingharvest.