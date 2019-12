Santa Claus and the Rehoboth Beach Chamber of Commerce announced his hours and house location, on the Rehoboth Boardwalk at the end of Rehoboth Avenue.

Remaining hours are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22.

Guests are encouraged to stop by and tell Santa their Christmas wish list; bring a camera for photos.

Those who don’t get a chance to visit Santa can leave a letter in his mailbox on the side of the house.