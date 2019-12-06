The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of South Market Street, between “A” Street and U.S. 13 southbound, and South Walnut Street, between South Heald Street and U.S. 13, Wilmington, from 9 p.m. Dec. 7 to 5 a.m. Dec. 9.

As part of the ongoing Christina River Bridge Approaches Project, the closure is necessary to complete portions of South Market Street/South Walnut Street reconstruction that tie into the existing roadway in order to switch traffic for Phase 3 of the project.

South Market Street Detour Routes:

— Market Street Southbound to U.S. 13: South Market Street, turn left onto “A” Street, then right onto South Heald Street and follow to U.S. 13.

— Market Street to Blue Coats Stadium: turn left onto “A” Street, then right onto South Heald Street, then right onto Garasches Lane and follow to Stadium.

— Market Street to James Court Businesses: turn left onto “A” Street, then right onto South Heald Street, then right onto Garasches Lane, then left onto Blue Coat Drive to James Court.

South Walnut Street Detour Routes:

— U.S. 13 to Walnut Street: U.S. 13 to South Heald Street, then turn left onto “A” Street, then right onto Walnut Street.

— U.S. 13 to Blue Coats Stadium: U.S. 13 to South Heald Street, then turn left onto Garasches Lane follow to Blue Coats Stadium.

— U.S. 13 to James Court Businesses: U.S. 13 to South Heald Street, then turn left onto Garasches Lane, then left onto Blue Coats Drive and follow to James Court.

— U.S. 9 to Walnut Street: U.S. 9 to New Castle Avenue, turn left onto “A” Street, then right onto Walnut Street.

Detour signage will be posted.