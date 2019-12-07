Sen. Chris Coons and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce will bring food and drink from the First State to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the Ninth Annual Taste of Delaware, set for 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

“This event is a celebration of the talented and passionate restauranteurs, chefs, bakers, distillers, and brewers who make Delaware truly unique,” said Coons. “As the honorary host for the Ninth Annual Taste of Delaware, I’m excited to be working with the State Chamber again to showcase the state of Delaware on Capitol Hill.”

The Taste of Delaware commemorates the anniversary of Delaware ratifying the Constitution in 1787 and will showcase some of the state’s best flavors from more than 20 food and beverage vendors such as The Starboard, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Mispillion River Brewing, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, SoDel Concepts, Home Grown Café, Brick Works, Kee’s Cookies & Cupcakes and UDairy Creamery.

The event is free and open to the public.