Sen. Chris Coons joined CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Dec. 5 to discuss the impeachment inquiry and possible Senate trial.

“I think a full-blown defense that says this is a hoax and that there is absolutely nothing to it will be difficult for them to sustain,” said Coons. “When you're guilty, the last thing you want is a long trial with lots of witnesses because inevitably your defense falls apart.”

“I think it is ridiculous that [Republican Senators] are suggesting calling the former vice president, who is the leading opponent of President Trump for the 2020 presidential election, in order to grill him about his alleged role in Ukraine,” continued Coons. “I suspect Republicans would quickly come to regret giving him the opportunity to speak up about President Trump's role in interfering with Ukraine in such an unprecedented way.”

