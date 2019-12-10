Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, led seven of her House colleagues in requesting information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding the Medicare plan finder tool.

The letter comes as Delaware’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro issued a rare consumer alert about the newly-updated plan finder tool. The redesigned tool has failed to help seniors understand their total cost estimates as intended, leading seniors to unknowingly choose higher cost plans.

Rep. Blunt Rochester was joined in sending the letter by Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois; Yvette Clarke, D-New York; Joseph P. Kennedy II, D-Massachusetts; Ann McLane Kuster, D-New Hampshire; Bobby Rush, D-Illinois; Doris Matsui, D-California; and Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-California.

“Seniors across the country have experienced confusion and potentially inaccurate information during Medicare’s 2020 open enrollment period because of CMS’s newly-updated Medicare Plan Finder tool,” wrote the lawmakers. “As health care costs continue to be a burden on families’ budgets, my colleagues and I are urging CMS to evaluate the issues consumers are experiencing and how CMS plans to fix them for current and future enrollees. No one on Medicare who is trying to choose the best health coverage for their budget should be given inaccurate or incomplete information.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/341XqyE.