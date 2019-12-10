Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery hosts free bariatric support groups two times a month at the Nanticoke Training Center located within the Miller Building, 121 S. Front St., Seaford.

Support groups will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020, and from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020.

These support groups provide education and support to patients before and after their bariatric weight loss surgery and are open to the public.

Support group meetings consist of guest speakers and presentations to provide useful information about nutrition, supplements, exercise and behavior modifications. Patients and their spouses, family members or friends are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

For more, visit nanticokeweightloss.org or call 536-5395.