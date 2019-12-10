The locally owned and operated Whayland Co., a fixture in southern Delaware and on Maryland’s eastern shore for more than 50 years, announced the completion of its project at King’s Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach.

This is the third such collaboration between Whayland and King’s Creek in the past two years, and the second of 2019.

“We’ve always been extremely proud of our background and our reputation in serving the local community, both in Sussex County and across the state line in Maryland,” said Steve Hentschel, president of Whayland. “We love being an integral part of this community. Helping to make it better for our residents and local businesses through construction projects is something everyone at Whayland takes to heart.”

The latest addition to King’s Creek is an expanded kitchen area, which also includes storage and meeting room space and encompasses approximately 4,000-square-feet.

The project was necessary due to the recent renovation of the club’s former kitchen, which is now being used as administrative offices.

In the past two years, Whayland has also completed an outside bar area and a new swimming pool and fitness center for the Rehoboth Beach country club.

“It’s these local partnerships that we really cherish, being able to start from scratch and eventually build up a solid working relationship over the course of a few years,” said Hentschel. “And King’s Creek is a perfect example of that. Two locally owned, locally operated companies working together in a mutually beneficial way.”

Other country club projects over the past couple of years included clubhouse buildings at both the Coastal Club in Lewes and at the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay in Long Neck, among others.

For more, call 875-5445 or visit whayland.com.