A 37-year-old man died after he was shot once Dec. 11, police said.

UPDATE: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m.

A 37-year-old male victim was shot once by an unknown person as he left his home the night of Dec. 11.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said. His name is being withheld until notifying next of kin.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:45 p.m.

One man was shot and transported to an area hospital in Harrington at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, police said.

State police are investigating the shooting in the area of Diamond Court apartments north of the Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Police will release more information as it becomes available.