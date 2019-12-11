Two Middletown women were arrested after driving off with a trooper in their car on U.S. Route 13 near Smyrna, police said.

State police have arrested two Middletown women for reckless endangering and related charges after a trooper was injured during a traffic stop in Smyrna.

The incident occurred Dec. 10 at about 8:28 p.m., when two members of the Governor’s Task Force were on patrol and saw a car with an expired registration traveling north on U.S. Route 13 just south of Carter Road.

The driver made a U-turn and began to travel south on U.S. Route 13.

Officers signaled for the driver to pull over and she did.

The driver was Joycelyn M. Rhoades, 35, of Middletown, and the passenger was Tia M. Rhoades, 30, of Middletown. They each initially provided a false name, police said.

A computer records check showed that Tia had active warrants for her arrest, but she resisted arrest and moved into the driver’s seat of the car.

Joycelyn also resisted arrest and moved into the passenger's seat.

Tia then placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed, with the trooper inside the passenger’s side of the car.

The vehicle traveled about a half-mile before striking a center median and becoming disabled.

The trooper suffered minor injures and was treated and released.

Police said both Joycelyn and Tia were driving under the influence, and drug paraphernalia was found in the car.

Joycelyn and Tia were both charged with first-degree reckless endangering, resisting arrest with force or violence, disregarding a police officer's signal, second-degree conspiracy, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving a vehicle under the influence.

Joycelyn M. Rhoades was also charged with having an expired vehicle registration and failure to have automobile insurance.

Joycelyn was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,551 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Tia was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,750 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.