The Lewes Lions Club’s second annual golf charity event, held in September at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown, raised $18,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center Patient Special Needs Fund.

This fund offers assistance to cancer patients who have limited resources, helping relieve financial burdens while they undergo prolonged cancer treatment.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation is so grateful to the Lewes Lions Club and all the local contributors who made the event such a success,” said Tom Protack, vice president, Beebe Medical Foundation.

“We had a terrific turnout and were able to increase our support this year,” said Event Chair Joe Donohoe. “All of the funds raised will help patients in need at Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center, many of whom are our friends and neighbors.”

For more about Beebe Medical Foundation or to make a donation, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.