More than 50 members and friends of Ewell's-St. Paul United Methodist Church will participate in “Silent Night, Holy Night – A Live Nativity” Dec. 12-14 from 6-8 p.m., at the church, 401 West St. at Clayton Avenue, Clayton.

Many visitors have said the live Nativity has become a family Christmas tradition.

See the reenactment of events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ featuring the Holy Family, angels, Roman soldiers, innkeepers, shepherds and goatherds with their animals and the donkey that brought the Holy Family to Bethlehem. Visitors will meet artisans including a wood carver Rick Schuman and wool spinner Sally Bowman.

There is no admission charge.

Free refreshments will be served.

Donations will be accepted toward disaster relief through the United Methodist Council on Relief.