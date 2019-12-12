Montchanin Road is closed between Kirk and Adams Dam Road as of Thursday morning, according to DelDOT.

Police said around 2:18 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, a freight train derailed in the area of Montchanin Rd. and Adams Dam Rd. There were no injuries associated with the incident.

The train, which belongs to East Penn Railroad, a Pennsylvania freight operator, was transporting butane gas, according to 6ABC.

As a result of the derailment the following intersections and roadways have been closed: Montchanin Rd. at Rockland Rd., W. Rockland Rd. at Adams Dam Rd. and Montchanin Rd. at Kirk Rd. Limited access will be made available for local traffic only.

The roadways are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while the train cars are uprighted and necessary repairs are completed.

For updated road closure information log onto:deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories