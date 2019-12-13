Three churches will toll bells Saturday, Dec. 14.

Wesley United Methodist Church, Felton-Viola United Methodist Church and Wyoming United Methodist Church will toll their church bells 27 times to memorialize lives lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting Saturday Dec. 14 at 9:35 a.m.

Dec. 14 marks the seventh year since the shooting, which took the lives of 27 students and teachers. Since that day, over 710 lives have been lost to gun violence in Delaware alone. Over 710 families have added trauma to their grief, as they have lain to rest their fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters.

Pastors Amy D. Yarnall of Wesley and Sally Stewart of Felton-Viola, are members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The Kent-Sussex Chapter of MDA is chaired by Rev. Dr. Vicki Gordy-Stith, whose son lost his life to gun violence.

United Methodist Churches address gun violence in their Book of Resolutions: “Therefore, we call upon United Methodists to prayerfully address gun violence in their local context.” The resolution goes on to list several ways churches can get involved in reducing gun violence.

To join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America or Everytown for Gun Safety, which was formed after the Sandy Hook massacre, text JOIN to 644-33 or go to https://everytown.org/.