27-year-old Desmone Justice, of Millsboro, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a 27-year-old Millsboro man following a drug investigation.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Sussex Drug Unit concluded a two month investigation into Desmone Justice, which found him to be involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in Sussex County. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for Justice’s 2010 black Chevrolet Camaro, which was found parked in the Plantations Lake development.

Police seized 1,131 bags of heroin (approximately 7.917 grams) and over $3,500 in suspected drug proceeds from the vehicle.

Justice was observed traveling on Route 24 and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with the following possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity and possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash-only bond.