Alongside live nativity

First State Satanists will host a winter solstice observance on the Circle in Georgetown on Saturday, December 21.

The candlelight vigil, scheduled for between 6 and 8 p.m., will take place alongside a previously organized live nativity scene.

First State Satanists, a “non-theistic Delaware-based modern Satanic group,” “reject supernaturalism and instead advocate for positive change in our corporeal world in the areas of religious plurality, bodily autonomy, and equal rights for all people. Members strive to educate themselves and others about modern Satanism, politics, and science and promote charitable works within their communities.”

The group didn’t immediately respond to interview requests. However, according to a press release posted on their Facebook page, the winter solstice “has historically been celebrated as the last major feast before the freeze of winter to celebrate the new solar year and is a time of light and bounty. A wide variety of ancient religions have for centuries celebrated holidays marked by midwinter, including Yule and Saturnalia. This event will serve as an opportunity for the group and the community to come together with love and light on the longest night of the year, in celebration of the longer days to come, the closing of the current year, and the beginning of a new decade.”

In past years, a church has placed a crèche on the Circle during the holiday season. This year, the Town of Georgetown banned unattended displays due to safety concerns.

In response, the Good Ole Boy Foundation organized local churches to produce a live nativity nightly, from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning Dec. 11 and until Christmas.

“The Circle is a public area, open for the public to use,” said Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick. “On the application and permit that was given to both organizations, they both were advised … should the town receive a request for other events during the same time frame as your event, after appropriate review approval may be granted for use of another area of the Circle.”

The Good Ole Boy Foundation’s KC Conaway said they’re aware of the First State Satanists’ observance.

“We’ll keep doing what we’re doing,” said Conaway. “All are welcome.”