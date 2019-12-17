The fire damage is estimated at $65,000, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

A fire heavily damaged a Milford home and displaced a family of five the morning of Dec. 17, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the 200 block of Southeast Second Street, a couple blocks from City Hall, shortly before 8 a.m. for a reported house on fire.

The Carlisle Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames shooting from the home. No one was inside the home, and there were no injuries.

Two adults and three children have been displaced and are receiving emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.

Damages were estimated at $65,000. The home did have operating smoke alarms. The fire is still under investigation and state fire marshal deputies are searching for its origin and cause.