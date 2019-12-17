DE on Tap app expanded with new breweries and geonotification

The happiest season of all will now also be the “hoppiest” with the addition of four craft breweries to the Delaware on Tap mobile app.

Each offers a special take on the brewmaster’s art. They bring the number of craft breweries, wineries, cideries and meaderies listed on DE on Tap to 36.

And now, planning an adventure is easier with the addition of geonotifications that let you know about nearby restaurants, attractions and other craft beverage spots.

The new breweries are:

Autumn Arch Beer Project (Newark)

Brick Works Long Neck (Millsboro)

Crooked Hammock Brewery (Middletown)

Thompson Island Brewing Company (Rehoboth Beach)

They are part of a growing Delaware craft beer scene that ranks second in the number of gallons of craft beer produced per adult resident over age 21; ninth in economic effect per capita, according to the Brewers Association.

In addition to helping you plan your visit, the DE on Tap app provides tips. The app lets you keep track of the number of places you’ve visited through a virtual pint glass that fills as you check in at each location. Visit 10, and get a free, commemorative pint glass.

