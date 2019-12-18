The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during January 2020 at the museums of the State of Delaware.

All programs are free and open to the public.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the Old State House, John Dickinson Plantation and New Castle Court House Museum will be open; the Johnson Victrola Museum and Zwaanendael Museum will be closed.

On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020, all state museums will be closed.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, the Johnson Victrola Museum and The Old State House will be open; the John Dickinson Plantation, the New Castle Court House Museum and the Zwaanendael Museum will be closed.

— “Dreaming of Dover: William Penn and the Creation of Our City”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Guided tours focus on William Penn’s role in founding of Dover dating back to 1683. First Saturday in the First State program. 744-5054.

— “Dreams of a Victor”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours highlight the life and times of Eldridge Reeves Johnson, founder of the Victor Talking Machine Company. Visitors will learn how a humble machinist from Delaware created one of the most successful companies in the 20th century accompanied by 78-rpm records played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. 739-3262.

— Concert by CoroAllegro: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, The Old State House. Choral ensemble CoroAllegro, presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. 744-5054.

— Demonstrations by the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Program explores spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts. Museum open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 739-3277.

— “Black Footprints on White Sands: Historic African American Beaches and Resorts”: 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Program on the beaches and resorts that African Americans could visit without the fear of discrimination or violence during the late 19th century. Presented by Chase Jackson, program and grants manager at the Bayshore Center at Bivalve, home of News Jersey’s tall ship A.J. Meerwald. Held on the museum’s second floor, entry via staircase, no elevator. Museum open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free; must register by Jan. 17 to 645-1148.

— “The Struggle”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Johnson Victrola Museum. In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, guided tours focus on African-American vocalists and Civil Rights activists Marian Anderson and Paul Robeson, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings of those artists played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. 739-3262.

— “Courage and Freedom”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20, The Old State House. In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, guided tours will focus on three compelling stories of courageous Delawareans whose fight for freedom and equality began at The Old State House. 744-5054.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.