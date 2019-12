The Delaware State Police announced the opening of its new Troop 7 location, at 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes, is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

The old facility, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes, will no longer be open to the public after Dec. 18.

A formal open house is forthcoming and further details will be released when they become available.

To contact the troop for a nonemergency, call 644-5020.