It’s All Good in Delaware Inc. presented Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity with a check in the amount of $20,000 on Dec. 13 for its annual giving.

It’s All Good in Delaware Inc. is active in community initiatives and strives to provide assistance for those who are in need of short-term assistance in the Delaware area. They mostly aid individual families, but also donate to larger organizations.

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s mission is bringing people together to build affordable homes, communities, and hope. Through homeowner partnerships, CDHFH has been able to build more than 70 homes and has helped improve the lives of more than 200 individuals in Kent County for the past 30 years.

For more on It’s All Good in Delaware Inc., visit itsallgoodindelaware.com or email itsallgoodindelaware@gmail.com. For more on Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org or call 526-2366.