With fewer than 10 days left until Christmas, The Salvation Army Delaware announced Dec. 16 that donations to its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign are down throughout the state, at 50% of its overall goal.

The late Thanksgiving holiday means that there is nearly a full week of activity unavailable to the Army in 2019. While The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in Delaware’s is in full swing across the state, kettle donations are falling short.

The tradition of bell ringers and red kettles is the most recognizable fundraising effort of The Salvation Army. Passersby can place monetary donations inside the red kettles, which are stationed in prominent locations throughout Delaware until Dec. 23.

The Salvation Army is sending an urgent plea to individuals, corporations and groups to generously give to the Red Kettle campaign.

“We rely on the Red Kettle campaign to help fund our many social services, which provide a lifeline to individuals and families struggling to make ends meet,” said Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware. “Every gift helps The Salvation Army provide hope and consolation to the neediest among us.”

"The people whom we serve in Wilmington and throughout Delaware face challenges every day due to poverty, homelessness, loneliness and food shortages,” said Capt. Timothy Sheehan, state coordinator for Delaware. “We strive to meet these needs with love, grace, and hope, but we need your help. We cannot fulfill our obligations to the community without reaching our financial goals. All red kettle donations stay in Delaware, and in the county they are raised in.”

“When you give to The Salvation Army, you are providing hope to your neighbors in need,” said Sheehan “This great community has always been generous. On behalf of all who depend on the Army at this time of year, I urge your support and thank you for your kindness.”

Proceeds from the Red Kettle campaign help provide year-round programs and services to those who need food, shelter and utility assistance, emergency disaster relief, as well as numerous educational, music and after-school programs throughout Delaware.

Cash donations are accepted at any of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles during the remaining days before Christmas. Secure credit card donations may be made at salvationarmydelaware.org; or through Apple Pay and Google Pay at the Kettles. Checks or money orders, made payable to The Salvation Army, can be mailed to The Salvation Army State Headquarters, P.O. Box 308, Wilmington, DE 19899.

For more, visit salvationarmydelaware.org.