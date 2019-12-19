The Delaware Department of Transportation announced Exit 5/Interstate 295 southbound to Route 141 northbound, Newport, will be closed for restriping from 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to 5 a.m. Dec. 22, as part of the ongoing Route 141 improvements, Interstate 95 interchange to Jay Drive project.

Motorists on I-295 southbound, north of the Interstate 95 interchange, will take the ramp to U.S. 13 southbound and take the ramp to northbound Route 141.

Motorists on I-95 southbound, south of Route 141 interchange, will take the ramp to Route 58/Churchmans Road, turn right onto westbound Route 58/ Churchmans Road, turn right onto northbound Route 7/Stanton-Christiana Road, continue straight onto eastbound Route 4/Mitch Road/Market Street, turn left onto Marshall Street, and take the ramp to northbound Route 141.

Detour signage will be posted.

As part of the same project, DelDOT announced that two right lanes of Route 141 southbound at Old Airport Road, Newport, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 22 for repairs to the roadway. One lane will remain open at all times.