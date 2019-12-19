First State Military Academy Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Raiders team won the Eastern Shore Regional Championship for the second year in a row Dec. 7 at Smyrna High School.

The team placed first in four of the five competitive categories topping eight other teams from seven different schools.

“It is very rewarding to win the championship again,” said Gunnery Sgt. Robert Breneman, Raiders adviser. “Training for this win really started back during summer camp in August.”

FSMA captured first place in rope bridge, physical fitness test, litter carry and 5K team run. They place third in the vehicle pull, two seconds behind the winners from Woodbridge High School.

Junior and team captain Damian Alexander earned top honors in the individual physical training category as the top male competitor.

FSMA’s Raiders team includes seniors Robert Andrews, Cole Pope, David Wilson, Arlie Kinsey, and Isabella Dunning, juniors James McClure, John McBane and Alexander, and sophomores Paige Holowka and Kyndall Wyngaard.

Besides FSMA, teams from Appoquinimink, Middletown, Dover, Sussex Tech, Smyrna, Woodbridge and Mt. Pleasant participated in the championship.

The Clayton Town Council will present the FSMA Raiders team a resolution honoring their accomplishments on Jan. 13, 2020.

For more, visit fsmilitary.org.