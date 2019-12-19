A 55-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street Dec. 18, police said.

A Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Milford-Harrington Highway, west of Williamsville Road, struck a pedestrian crossing the highway Dec. 18 at 5:40 p.m.

The 55-year-old pedestrian from Dover was transported to the Sussex Bayheath Hospital and pronounced deceased. Police are withholding his name until they notify next of kin.

The driver, 19 years old from Harrington, saw the pedestrian and attempted to brake but could not avoid the collision, police said. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian was not carrying a light or using a crosswalk to get to a small strip mall and parking lot on the other side of the highway, police said.

The highway was closed for three hours. State police are investigating.