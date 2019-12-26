Using video surveillance as part of the investigation, police said they were able to link the Newark-area thefts to Vernell Foster, 35, and Angelique Martinez, 27.

New Castle County police have arrested a man and a woman suspected in a string of package thefts in the Newark area.

The thefts occurred on Harmony Road and in the Rutherford neighborhood.

The suspects would walk up to a home, remove a package from the front porch, place it in their vehicle and flee the area. Multiple Christmas gifts and other items were taken from the victims.

Police used search warrants to recover several items that were taken in connection with the thefts.

Foster was apprehended Dec. 25 and charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft under $1,500, three counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass second degree, one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass third degree and one count of misdemeanor conspiracy third degree. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and held in lieu of $3,201 cash bail while awaiting another court appearance.

Angelique Martinez was also apprehended Dec. 25 and charged with one count of misdemeanor theft under $1,500, one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass third degree, and one count of misdemeanor conspiracy third degree. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on her own recognizance while awaiting another court appearance.

Police said there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and are asking anyone with information about this investigation to call the non-emergency line, 302-573-2800.