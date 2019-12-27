Bayhealth will offer free blood pressure clinics as part of the Promoting Active Community Engagement Program.

Clinics will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Dover Interfaith Mission Resource Center, 684G Forest St.; Jan. 15 at Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln; on Jan. 16. at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Outpatient Center, second floor, 100 Wellness Way, Milford; and on Jan. 27 at Modern Maturity Center, Longwood Room, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

For more information visit www.bayhealth.org/pace.