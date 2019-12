The General Federation of Women's Club, Delaware State Federation of Women's Club, Women's Club of Indian River, has completed two community projects this past month.

The first was to receive items for the USO at the Dover Air Base by asking the Indian River Yacht Club to help fill a box of needed items for armed service people.

The second community project was "Wreaths Across America" held Dec. 14 at the Millsboro Veterans Cemetery.

For more, call 947-2640.