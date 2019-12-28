Find a yard waste site for drop-off

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans to recycle their Christmas trees at one of many yard waste recycling facilities located throughout the state, or to place it curbside for recycling.

“Recycling Christmas trees has been an environmentally-friendly tradition in the state for many years, and we hope that more Delawareans will continue that tradition this holiday season,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We also welcome residents who might be newcomers to recycling their Christmas trees – and thank them for helping to make our environment better.”

A list of yard waste sites accepting Christmas trees for recycling can be found on the DNREC website. Trees may be dropped off as soon as the day after Christmas, but each facility has a different schedule for accepting them, so you are advised to call ahead. Also, before loading your Christmas tree in your vehicle and traveling to a drop-off site, check with your regular trash hauler to see if they are collecting trees and what their schedule and requirements are.

DNREC also reminds Delawareans Christmas trees are no longer accepted for recycling at any Delaware State Parks locations. Whether dropping off your Christmas tree or having it collected, the tree should always be stripped of all decorations and lights, have any flocking (fake snow) removed and be detached from a tree stand.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling, visit www.de.gov/yardwaste, and click on “yard waste drop-off sites,” or call DNREC’s Recycling Program at 302-739-9403.