The Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club and Mom’s House of Dover will be the beneficiaries of the 11th annual Dancing with the Delaware Stars, set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

New this year, event organizers have added the Salsa Sweepstakes, which allows anyone the chance to win a VIP experience at the event and take a seat at the judges’ table.

To enter, visit dwdstars.com/salsa, enter the name of the dancer to support, click “buy now” and enter the number of Salsa Sponsorships wanted.

Every sponsorship from the $50 “salsa” level and above will be entered in a sweepstakes to win the VIP judge's seat. Each Salsa Sponsorship will equal one entry in the sweepstakes. Larger sponsorships will receive the number of entries equivalent to their financial contribution. VIP and event ticket purchases are excluded from the sweepstakes.

Dancing with the Delaware Stars, one of Delaware’s premier events, sells out every year within days. Local celebrities partnered with dance professionals to perform a judged dance routine, similar to the hit television show, has become a highlight of the Delaware social scene. All dance couples vie for the Mirror Ball trophy, and couples are judged based on dollars raised, judges scores and votes from the public.

This year’s dancers are: Scott Becker, owner of Coastal Carwash, and Jessica Moyer, owner of The Ice House: Wellness & Community; Ali Bednarik, certified personal trainer, women’s fitness specialist and founder of MOMentum fitness, and Jeron Gordon, a certified personal trainer and women’s fitness instructor at The Salvation Army; Anthony Falvello, First State Orthopedics surgeon, and Rachael Mears, Discover senior regulatory analyst; Teresa Gretencord, Sharp Energy director of administration, and Kyle Sammons, ZCom Delaware representative and Zumba fitness instructor; Shaila Gillis, teacher at Sussex Technical High School and adjunct Spanish professor at Wilmington University, and Robert Sherrell, senior standing ballroom dancing instructor, Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association; Prentice V. Griffin, Comcast Business senior account executive, and Brittany Faulkingham, owner of The School of Delaware Ballet; Brandon Hohrein, Keller Williams realtor, and Stephanie Pickens Harrison, administrator and financial resource manager for 3AS; Robbie Jester, culinary director of High 5 Hospitality, and Tricia Massey, teacher at The Little School at Kids Cottage and Ecarte Dance Theatre; Theresa Owens, owner of Blu Vintage Boutique and Stonerail Market, and Nodari Tetruashvily of Society Hill Dance Academy; Ivy Lyn Sia, Welcome Home realtor and coach at Ignite Fitness Kickboxing, and Raykeem Ward, founder of Dreams of Hope and teacher at Postlethwait Middle School; and Marisa Slaten, director at Delmarva Power, and Joe Figueroa, owner and instructor at Living in Rhythm at Take the Lead Dance Studio.

There are a limited number of tickets available for purchase. VIP tickets, $175, include cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, dance competition and dance party; event tickets, $75, include cash bar reception with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, dance competition, dance party and 10 votes.

For tickets, voting and more, visit dwdstars.com.