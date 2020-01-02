35-year-old Megan R. Barczak arrested in Lewes

Delaware State Police made an arrest after a woman allegedly broke into her mother's home in Lewes.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, when troopers were dispatched to a home in the 30000 block of Regatta Bay Boulevard. The owner told police that her daughter, 35-year-old Megan R. Barczak, had forced entry into the home and started damaging various items.

Police made contact with Barczak upon arrival and attempted to handcuff her but she allegedly struck the trooper. A brief struggle ensued when a second trooper got involved. Both sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Barczak was charged with second-degree assault injuring a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $24,000 secured bond.