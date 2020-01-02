36-year-old Stewart A. Timmons and 33-year-old Candace A. Comegys, both of Harrington, arrested in Laurel

Delaware State Police arrested two people after finding them asleep in a car in Laurel.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, when a trooper observed a vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of the Royal Farms on Sussex Highway for an extended period of time. The trooper approached the vehicle, which was still running, and found the occupants inside were asleep. The male driver was exposing himself.

The trooper awoke the driver, 36-year-old Stewart A. Timmons, and passenger, 33-year-old Candace A. Comegys, both of Harrington. According to police, Timmons was under the influence of a combination of drugs and unable to operate a motor vehicle safely.

A search of Timmons found a lorazepam pill and two Suboxone strips. A search of the car found about 12.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Timmons was charged two possession of a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree indecent exposure and DUI drugs. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,500 secured bond.

Once at SCI, Timmons was found to be concealing about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of marijuana. He was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

Comegys was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.