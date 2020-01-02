University of Maryland Extension, University of Delaware Extension and the Maryland-Delaware Forage Council encourage forage producers, grazers, livestock owners and associated industry personnel to attend the upcoming Maryland-Delaware Hay and Pasture Conference Series, set for Jan. 14-17 at locations throughout Maryland and Delaware.

The Delmarva conference will be held Jan. 14 in Harrington; Jan. 15, southern Maryland, in Brandywine; Jan. 16, western Maryland, in Accident; and Jan. 17, central Maryland, in Burkittsville.

The featured speaker for this upcoming series is Matt Poore, animal science department extension leader and ruminant nutrition specialist at North Carolina State University. Poore will speak on “Making the Most of Adaptive Grazing in Building a Productive Pasture-Based Livestock System” and on “Building a Balanced and Resilient Forage System Using Perennials and Annuals.” Other topics vary slightly by location, but each event will cover a variety of relevant forage topics including weed control, soil health, pasture renovation and establishment, the use of annual forages and making quality hay and haylage.

Registration is not necessary for the Delmarva conference, but is requested for each of the Maryland conferences.

For registration and more, visit foragecouncil.com/event, email agrev@umd.edu or call 301-432-2767, ext. 339.