Dover police arrested Jose Romero, 64, for trespassing and public intoxication at a convenience store on White Oak Road Dec. 28. He told officers his name was Arnaldo Figueroa, giving them a Delaware state ID and signing documents with that name.

His fingerprints later revealed that he was Jose Romero, wanted in South Carolina for “escape after conviction” on an armed robbery charge from Dec. 13 1979, police said.

Officers then found Romero walking in the area of White Oak Road and Willis Road where he was taken into custody Jan. 1.

Romero was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,000 cash bond and is being held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The Dover Police Department charged him with public intoxication, loitering, criminal trespass third degree, out of state fugitive, four counts of forgery 2nd degree and criminal impersonation.