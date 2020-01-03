Near Felton, work starts Jan. 6

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Lords Corner Road, between Drapers Mill Road and Holly Spring Road, Felton, from 7 a.m. Jan. 6 to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Northbound traffic will travel north on Holly Spring Road, west on Route 10/Willow Grove Road, south on Drapers Mill Road and return to Lords Corner Road. Southbound traffic will travel north on Drapers Mill Road, east on Route 10/Willow Grove Road, south on Holly Spring Road and back to Lords Corner Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.