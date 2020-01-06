Delaware nonprofits are encouraged to apply for the Delaware Community Foundation’s 2020 Focus Grants.

DCF Focus Grants will support organizations and initiatives working to build opportunity so all Delaware residents can overcome barriers to success, benefit equitably and thrive. Grants will be awarded in two focus areas: increasing youth success statewide, and supporting Delaware’s growing Latino communities in Sussex County.

Most Focus Grants will range from $10,000 to $20,000, with a maximum award of $25,000. Focus Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund, the discretionary fund of the DCF.

The application deadline is Feb. 14, and applicants will be notified of decisions in late June.

To help interested nonprofits prepare applications, the DCF will present three optional workshops, set for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St.; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza; and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St.

Participants must register for workshops 24 hours in advance. Participation in workshops is optional and will not influence funding decisions.

For registration and more, visit delcf.org/grants.