Goldey-Beacom freshman Nazim Derry, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, once again showed his tremendous scoring prowess, earning him a spot on the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll, the college announced Jan. 6.

Derry ended with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting and two rebounds over 24 minutes Jan. 4 at Caldwell. It is the third time this season he netted at least 20 points and the ninth time he reached double figures, including the last three contests.

Derry is 69th in the country with 25 steals, 84th with 1.92 steals per game, fifth in the CACC with 25 steals, fifth with 44 assists and 19th with 12.5 points per contest.

Goldey-Beacom (6-7, 3-1 CACC) has won six of its last eight contests after once again playing some of the nation’s elite teams that included Adelphi, Saint Thomas Aquinas, Bridgeport and Franklin Pierce. GBC recorded an 83-75 victory on Nov. 26, 2019, versus Adelphi.

Goldey-Beacom is home against Holy Family at 8 p.m. Jan. 8, which follows the women’s game between the same schools.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.