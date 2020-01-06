Milford police were responding to a domestic crime in the Silver Lake Estates Apartments Jan. 5.

Milford police responded to a report of domestic violence involving weapons at Silver Lake Estates Apartments in Milford Jan. 5 at 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, the male suspect left the apartment and came into the hallway with a large knife. The two officers reacted by shooting the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Dover.

Officers issued first aid before he was transferred to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld while police notify next of kin.

No other injuries were reported. Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

For the status of the Milford Police Officers, please contact the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081.