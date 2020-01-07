UPDATE: State chair says a complaint has been filed. Jordan emailed apology 2 days before Monday's disciplinary meeting.

UPDATE 2, Jan. 7

Tuesday afternoon, Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady said, "Because Nellie was elected by the Sussex Executive Committee, they need to address this issue. I understand a complaint has been filed. It will be addressed at the meeting next Monday.

I did not appoint Nellie, and have no specific authority to remove her."

UPDATE 1, Jan. 7:

Sussex GOP Vice Chair Nelly Jordan, in an email sent Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4, using the Sussex GOP Executive Committe email account, said she has "learned a valuable lesson."

In the letter, Jordan said:

A few days ago, I used words I shouldn’t have in describing political opponents of the president of the United States. After much reflection and thought, I now realize my words were inappropriate. I apologize for raising questions about a people, a faith, and a culture whose beliefs span a broad political spectrum. No matter how heated our collective discourse becomes, it should never cross the line as I did.

The people who know me well, know I am a person of deep faith and conviction. I am passionate about my principles and I am always eager to voice my opinions. I hope it is also now clear that I am someone who can apologize, and accept responsibility, when it is warranted. While I do not regret my conservative values, I do regret the words I used. My wish is for the people of Sussex County to understand I have learned a valuable lesson.

It is an honor and a privilege to serve the Republican Party of Sussex County. I hope to continue to do so for many years. Thank you.

Nelly Jordan

Sussex County Republican vice chairwoman

Jan. 6:

The future of Sussex County Republican Committee Vice Chair Nelly Jordan will begin to be debated this evening, Jan. 6, and a decision will be made Jan. 13.

Jordan drew fire when she posted to Facebook in December on the impeachment hearings. She called some of the people testifying “Jews” and criticized them for going “against God’s will even after he had mercy on them.” (See screenshot.)

The Sussex County Republican Committee advisory board will meet at 7 p.m. to decide on any charges. The meeting is not open to the public.

Jordan has not been available for comment.

Sen. Ernie Lopez (R-Lewes) said Dec. 31 that she was not apologetic. On the Delaware State Senate–Republican Caucus Facebook page, he wrote, “After speaking with the Vice-Chair [Dec. 31, 2019], I’m disappointed that she does not understand how her words are so plainly hurtful, backwards and mean spirited, not just toward members of one particular faith but to all of us who believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

He added that he expects an apology and a resignation.

Also in December, New Castle County Republican Party Chair Chris Rowe made a comment on Facebook using "faggot." He has since resigned.

Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady released a statement Dec. 31 and said neither she nor her party condone antisemitism, then addressed the situation Jan. 2 in a statement. She said Jordan, who was elected, could either resign or “go through the process” of being removed by the county committee.

Sussex Republican Chairman Don Petitmerment released a statement the same day.

“SCRP has procedures for evaluating the conduct of our members and holding them accountable where required,” he said. “The procedures have been used in the past and will be scrupulously adhered to in this case as well.”

If Jordan is removed, it will likely happen on Monday, Jan. 13 at an executive board meeting. Committee communications director Hylton Phillips-Page said the location will be publicized when it becomes available. However, the part dealing with Jordan will be closed.

The executive board members are here. Petitmerment said he expects Jordan to recuse herself from the vote.

