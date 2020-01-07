Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is launching an online run club created with both runners and beer lovers in mind.

The Dogfish Head Run Club is a virtual community for people of all kinds, from all over the world, that will be accessible via dogfish.com starting Jan. 16. It is free to join, and members will have access to a myriad of monthly training tips, workout regimens, inspirational advice and nutritionally-balanced recipes — some even include beer pairings — all curated by the program’s ambassador and American long-distance runner, Shalane Flanagan.

A four-time Olympian, Flanagan’s career is decorated with noteworthy accomplishments, including winning a silver medal for the 10,000 meter at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, becoming the first American woman in 40 years to win the New York City Marathon in 2017 and releasing two New York Times-bestselling cookbooks, “Run Fast. Eat Slow.,” in 2016 and “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.” in 2018.

“From helping the brewery launch its run club and offering guidance to aspiring runners, to sharing my all-time favorite recipes and enjoying some tasty beers, I could not be more excited to work with Dogfish Head in 2020,” said Flanagan. “For me, life is all about balance; balancing flavor and nutrition, and indulgence and nourishment. That’s why, instead of counting calories, I focus on eating and drinking foods and liquids made only with wholesome, natural ingredients — and yes, that includes beer. Dogfish Head’s focus on using culinary ingredients to brew its beers fits my lifestyle perfectly. I can treat myself to a 90 Minute Imperial IPA after a hard workout, spend a Saturday sharing some Slightly Mightys with friends, create the perfect food and beer pairing with a classic 60 Minute IPA or sip on a SeaQuench Ale after a sweaty, summertime run.”

The Dogfish Head Run Club will encourage its members to lead and maintain balanced lifestyles that include both fitness and craft beer. Dogfish Head Run Club members nationwide can track their runs using their favorite mobile applications and share them, as well as their post-run celebration photos, to social media with the hashtag #DFHRunClub for a chance to win Dogfish Head swag.

For those local to coastal Delaware, the brewery will host monthly group runs, the first of which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in Rehoboth Beach’s Grove Park. After the run, participants will receive a Dogfish Head sweatband and, for runners 21 and older, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., will offer half-priced pours of 60 Minute IPA, a continually hopped east coast IPA; 90 Minute IPA, a continually hopped imperial IPA; SeaQuench Ale, a session sour quencher; and Slightly Mighty, a full-flavored, low-calorie IPA.

“It’s hard to believe Dogfish Head is now a quarter century old,” said founder Sam Calagione. “It’s harder still to believe I am half a century old, so staying in shape is becoming more and more important to me. As a brewer, craft beer plays a huge role in my career, so in order to sustain a healthy and sensible way of life, I’m committed to getting out and exercising in any way I can. That’s why I can’t wait for the launch of the Dogfish Head Run Club — and, with Shalane’s help, maybe I’ll make it over ‘Heartbreak Hill.’ Fingers crossed.”

For more, visit dogfish.com/blog/dogfish-run-club.