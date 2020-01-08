Grotto Pizza, with 19 locations in Delaware and Maryland, announced Jan. 8 it has contributed more than $75,000 to Delaware and Maryland nonprofit organizations in 2019 through their Community Pizza Night program.

Known for its philanthropy and community-focused culture, the restaurant established a Community Pizza Night program that gives 20% cash back to non-profit organizations that host an event at the restaurant.

“Giving back is an essential component to good living and we’re proud to support the non-profits that make Delaware and Maryland a better place to live and work,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “We’re grateful for the amazing support we’ve received from our loyal customers over the years and we’re happy to return the good karma through our community-minded pizza nights designed to give back to local organizations.”

Community Pizza Nights are available from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

For more on Grotto Pizza and its Community Pizza Night, visit grottopizza.com.