The instant game scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Smyrna Acme supermarket.

A Smyrna woman picked up an extra $10,000 while grocery shopping at the end of December.

Susan A. Brown, a retired mother of two, won the prize in the Delaware Lottery Money Frenzy instant game after buying two tickets at the Smyrna Acme supermarket. She claimed her prize from Delaware Lottery headquarters Dec. 30.

She said she normally buys a couple Delaware Lottery tickets whenever the feeling hits her, and she took a chance while out running some errands, according to a Delaware Lottery press release.

Brown said she was in the car when she revealed her biggest win yet. She was shocked, but with one more stop on her list, she zipped up the winning ticket in her purse and hurried through the store.

She said enjoys playing the Delaware Lottery because it's fun and there's always a chance to win big.

Brown said said she plans to put the money into savings.

Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery, congratulated Brown on her exciting win.

"This is the second Money Frenzy $10,000 winning ticket claimed in one week," said Kirk.