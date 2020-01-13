Thomas Johnson is slated to begin his post as Dover's new police chief in early February.

Dover mayor Robin Christiansen recommended Thomas Johnson for the position of chief for Dover Police Department during a meeting in city council Monday, Jan. 13. Thomas received a unanimous vote.

Thomas is a 24-year veteran of the Upper Darby Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He's served on command staff for the last eight years and has over 14 years of leadership experience in the Upper Darby Police Department, Christiansen said.

He graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He's currently an adjunct professor for the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas is slated to begin his new post in Dover in early February, the Dover mayor said.

Prior to the recommendation of Thomas for police chief, an executive session was held for this, beginning at 8:36 p.m. and lasting until nearly 9:30 p.m.

Christiansen said Thomas will be in Dover to meet with council members and the media during the afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 14.