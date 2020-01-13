The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Community Expo from 9 a.m. to noon April 25 at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Maryland.

More than 50 exhibitors from every industry across Delmarva, including representatives from industries such as financial, health, beauty, home care, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, insurance, home improvements, local government agencies and nonprofits and recreation.

A modification from the chamber’s annual Business Expo, the chamber hopes the Community Expo will be more consumer friendly. The event is free to the public, open to all, and Herl’s Tile and Bath Solutions are sponsoring refreshments. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for cash prizes.

Those interested in reserving an exhibitor space should visit oceanpineschamber.org and click on the Community Expo link under the “News & Events” tab.

For more, call 410-641-5306 or email info@oceanpineschamber.org.