Col. Harrold Cooney from the Department of Defense will update the Dover Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America on military family issues at the association's dinner meeting Saturday, Jan. 18 at Roma Italian Ristorante, 3 Presidents Drive, Dover.

Active duty, prior service, retired, National Guard, Reserve, USPHS, NOAA, Coast Guard and other commissioned and/or warrant officers of the U.S. uniformed services, their spouses and guests are welcome to attend.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., and the speaker to follow. Dinner choices are baked penne, Roma steak, shrimp scampi or chicken Francoise.

For reservations, call LCDR Tom Smith USN (Ret.) at 301-904-0228.

About Col. Cooney

Cooney is the northeast region state liaison for the office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense in Military Community and Family Policy.

Since September 2009, he has networked on behalf of the Department of Defense with state legislators, government agencies, and other state policy makers on military family quality of life issues that tend to intersect with state policy. Through his efforts, state leaders throughout the northeast are able to improve quality of life in areas such as education opportunities, financial protections, family support and military spouse employment assistance.

Specific topics that might be addressed are:

licensing compacts recognizing separating service members and military spouses;

implementation of supportive licensure laws;

enhanced state initiatives to improve military spouse license portability;

facilitating military spouse teacher certification;

advanced enrollment and/or virtual enrollment of military children in the gaining school;

in-state tuition continuity;

policies regarding supporting, identifying and reporting child abuse and neglect;

allowing service members to retain their earned priority for Medicaid home and community care waivers;

“Ask the Question” Campaign update.