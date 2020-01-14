Cash taken, no injuries

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in Harbeson.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 22000 block of Danfield Drive. Troopers learned that a white female with pink hair knocked on the door and told a 31-year-old female resident that she had run out of gas. Immediately after, two black males with their faces covered entered the residence with black, semi-automatic handguns.

One of the suspects took a phone from a 49-year-old female sitting on the couch as she was attempting to call 911. The second suspect went to the back of the residence and encountered a 51-year-old male resident coming out of a bedroom. The suspect struck him over the head with the gun and demanded money. The victim turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect and the 51-year-old male ended up outside the residence, while he second suspect remained inside, arguing with the 49-year-old female. She was preventing him from entering a bathroom that a 21-year-old female had locked herself inside. The 31-year-old female was able to exit the residence with her two children, ages eight and nine.

At this point, the 51-year-old male ran back inside the residence and locked the door. The suspect who was outside with him proceeded to kick in the door and re-entered the residence, where he fired one round, striking a wall. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The 51-year-old male victim sustained minor injures and was treated at a local hospital. There were no other injures reported as a result of this incident.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective C. Simpson at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.